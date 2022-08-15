FA investigating Tuchel for comments on referee Taylor after Spurs draw

England's Football Association (FA) is investigating Thomas Tuchel's comments after the Chelsea manager slammed referee Anthony Taylor for his decisions in Sunday's fractious 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point as tempers flared and both he and his counterpart Antonio Conte saw red.

At his post-match news conference, Tuchel rued the "huge misinterpretation of situations" and said it "would be better" if Taylor was no longer involved in officiating Chelsea's matches.