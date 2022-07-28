Barcelona sign Kounde from Sevilla

"The official nature of the deal is dependent on the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts," Barca said in a statement.

Chelsea had made several bids for Kounde during last year's transfer window and reports suggested he was close to joining the Premier League club this month before Barcelona made a late push.

Barcelona, who also beat Chelsea to the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United earlier this month, finished second in LaLiga last season.

Kounde arrives in Catalonia after three years with Sevilla, where he made over 100 appearances in all competitions and won the Europa League title in his first season after joining from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2019.