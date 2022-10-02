Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City put United to the sword in a ruthless display of attacking football in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, as the visitors, who had won their last four leagues games, were blown away by the champions.

Foden got the scoring underway inside eight minutes, sweeping home Bernardo Silva's low cross, before Haaland headed his first in the 34th minute to put City in command.