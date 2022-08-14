Neymar scores twice as PSG thump Montpellier

Neymar scored twice as Paris St Germain thumped Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday and 10-man AS Monaco had to settle for a home point against Stade Rennais.

Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanches were also on target for PSG, who were set on their way following an own goal by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko as the home side made it two wins from two at the start of their title defence.

Mbappe had a penalty saved by a diving Jonas Omlin in the Montpellier goal after a Jordan Ferri handball midway through the first half, but it proved a temporary reprieve for the visitors.