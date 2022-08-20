Ten Hag calls for unity among United fans ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag urged fans to stay unified ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Liverpool as some supporters plan to protest against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, before the game.

United have come under fire from fans after losing both their opening games to sit at the bottom of the league table and also failing to secure transfer targets in the close season.

"I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.