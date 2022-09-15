Real's winning start to undergo Atletico exam in Madrid derby

Real Madrid's 100 percent start to the La Liga season will be put to the test when they visit city rivals Atletico on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are the only team in Europe's top five leagues with a perfect record - both domestically and in Europe - this campaign and they lead Barcelona at the top of the standings by two points after five games.

With talisman Karim Benzema a doubt for the game, having missed the side's last two fixtures with a knee injury, Ancelotti called for others to step up to the plate with goals.

Midfielder Federico Valverde appears to have taken on the scoring mantle, netting two stunning finishes in consecutive games much to the Italian's delight.