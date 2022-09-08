    বাংলা

    UEFA to investigate behaviour of Juventus fans in PSG defeat

    Footage on social media appeared to show travelling supporters of the Italian side making Nazi salutes and monkey gestures

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 06:25 PM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 06:25 PM

    UEFA has opened an investigation into alleged discriminatory behaviour by Juventus fans in their 2-1 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, European football's governing body said.

    Footage on social media appeared to show travelling supporters of the Italian side making Nazi salutes and monkey gestures during their Group H opener, which PSG won thanks to a first-half double from Kylian Mbappe.

    "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behaviour by Juventus supporters," the body said on Wednesday.

    Paris police added that four people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

    "Four individuals were identified by video and then arrested last night (Tuesday) by the police for public incitement to racial hatred in a sports venue, on the occasion of the PSG-Juve soccer match," they said in a statement.

    The reverse fixture in Turin will be played on Nov. 2.

    RELATED STORIES
    Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month
    Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month
    Benzema was substituted on the half-hour mark of the European champions' 3-0 win at Celtic Park
    Brighton's home game v Palace postponed due to rail strike
    Brighton's home tie with Palace postponed
    Graham Potter's Brighton side are fourth in the table with 13 points from six games
    Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit
    Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit
    The club's statement gave no reason for the decision and made no reference to recent results
    Ten Hag backs Antony to improve after dream Manchester United debut
    Ten Hag backs Antony to improve after dream debut
    The Brazilian winger scored on his debut just days after joining the side from Ajax Amsterdam and Ten Hag said he was not surprised

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher