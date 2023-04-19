Roma name former Olympiakos executive Souloukou as CEO

Serie A club AS Roma on Tuesday named former Olympiakos Piraeus CEO Lina Souloukou as their new Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, effective immediately.

Her appointment came a day after Roma sacked their previous CEO Pietro Berardi, due to reported disagreements between him and the club's ownership.

"Lina is an experienced, respected and trusted leader in both football and business and we are delighted to welcome her into the AS Roma family", club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a statement.