Chelsea tailor-made for me, says Sterling

Raheem Sterling said his new club Chelsea feel "tailor-made" for him due to the progress they have made under manager Thomas Tuchel and because going there gives him the chance to reconnect with his London roots.

The England forward, 27, joined from Premier League champions Manchester City last month, becoming Chelsea's first signing under new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Tuchel, who took over at Stamford Bridge in January 2021, has guided Chelsea to Champions League and Club World Cup triumphs, as well as two FA Cup finals and one League Cup final.