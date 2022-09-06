More India-Bangladesh economic connection needed amid global crisis, Murmu tells Hasina

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has stressed the need for more economic connection with Bangladesh amid a global crisis caused by the pandemic and the war in Europe in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Welcoming Hasina to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Murmu expressed confidence that with the Bangladesh leader’s visit, the relations between the two countries will “further mature and develop”.
Murmu said the two countries' shared history, language and culture “connect us with each other”, according to a statement from her office.
“Our relations have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust. The pandemic and the current international situation demand that India and Bangladesh remain more economically connected to deal with the global crisis,” the statement quoted her as saying.
Hasina earlier met her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after the signing of seven deals on water sharing, railways, science and space tech, among others.
Hasina and Modi emphasised cooperation between the two nations for economic prosperity and stability in South Asia.
They reaffirmed their countries' collaboration on infrastructure and connectivity through the unveiling of the 1,320 MW thermal power project and the inauguration of a 5.13-km long rail bridge.
Murmu said bilateral ties have grown immensely under the leadership of Modi and Hasina.
“The way the two countries together have celebrated the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence and the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, is truly special. The visits of both the President and the Prime Minister of India to participate in these historic celebrations show the great importance India attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh.”
Murmu praised Bangladesh’s economic progress and assured that India will continue to be a “reliable” partner in the developmental journey of Bangladesh.