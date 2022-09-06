More India-Bangladesh economic connection needed amid global crisis, Murmu tells Hasina

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has stressed the need for more economic connection with Bangladesh amid a global crisis caused by the pandemic and the war in Europe in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Welcoming Hasina to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Murmu expressed confidence that with the Bangladesh leader’s visit, the relations between the two countries will “further mature and develop”.

Murmu said the two countries' shared history, language and culture “connect us with each other”, according to a statement from her office.

“Our relations have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust. The pandemic and the current international situation demand that India and Bangladesh remain more economically connected to deal with the global crisis,” the statement quoted her as saying.

Hasina earlier met her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after the signing of seven deals on water sharing, railways, science and space tech, among others.