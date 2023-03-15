As wages go up, Japanese women reckon with a vast pay gap

As Japanese companies offer their heftiest wage raises in decades, women in the world's third-largest economy are hoping it won't take as long to close the vast gap in pay with men.

Wages have hardly budged since the late 1990s due to years of deflation and stop-start growth. But it's even tougher for women, who make around 78% of what men earn.

That gender wage gap is the worst among the Group of Seven nations and almost double the OECD average.

Much of the problem, experts and government officials say, is the lack of career advancement.

When Kasumi Mizoguchi joined a top trading firm out of university in 2015, she was dismayed by the gender disparity in a rigid human resources system that classified employees as either "career track" or "non-career track". Non-career workers, who were all women, did the administrative work.

While Mizoguchi was hired on the career track, she left after two years, frustrated, and now works at an advertising and design firm in London.

"Hierarchy was one of the bigger reasons that I left -- just feeling that you don't matter, that you don't have a say," she said.