Young tourist from Chattogram city drowns in Sitakunda waterfall

A young tourist has drowned in a waterfall in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.



The victim, Tahmid Hasan, 18, is a resident of the Kusumbagh Residential Area of the port city’s Khulshi. His family is from the district’s Raozan Upazila.



He came to visit the Suptodhara waterfall at Baroiyadhala with three of his friends on Wednesday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.



Nurul Alam Dulal, an official at Sitakunda Fire Station, said Tahmid drowned after he got in the water. He was found dead later.