American man jailed for life over rape and murder of tourist near German castle

The 21-year-old was also tossed over the ledge after Troy B. raped her. She died in hospital several hours later. The court found that the strangling alone would have been fatal.

At one point the man used his phone, which prosecutors found full of violent pornography, to film himself strangling her with his belt.

The man was caught later the same day after a massive police search.

"He used her as an object and threw her over the ledge like an object he no longer needed," said the prosecutor while summing up the case against Troy B., according to public broadcaster BR.