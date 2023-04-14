Dead birds get new life: US researchers develop taxidermy bird drones

"We came up with this idea that we can use ... dead birds and make them (into) a drone," he said. "Everything is there ... we do reverse engineering."

Taxidermy bird drones - currently being tested in a purpose-built cage at the university - can be used to understand better the formation and flight patterns of flocks. That in turn can be applied to the aviation industry, said Hassanalian.

"If we learn how these birds manage ... energy between themselves, we can apply (that) into the future aviation industry to save more energy and save more fuel," he said.

Brenden Herkenhoff, a Ph.D. student at New Mexico Tech, focuses his research on colouration and flight efficiency.

While many think of a bird's colour as a way to attract mates or use camouflage, Herkenhoff is studying how colour affects flight efficiency.