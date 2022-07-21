Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Researchers said on Wednesday that the reducedsize of inner ear structures called semicircular canals - small, fluid-filledtubes that help in keeping balance - in fossils of mammal forerunners showedthat warm-bloodedness, called endothermy, arose roughly 233 million years agoduring the Triassic Period.
These first creatures that attained thismilestone, called mammaliamorph synapsids, are not formally classified asmammals, as the first true mammals appeared roughly 30 million years later. Butthey had begun to acquire traits associated with mammals.
Endothermy evolved at a time when importantfeatures of the mammal body plan were falling into place, including whiskersand fur, changes to the backbone related to gait, the presence of a diaphragm,and a more mammal-like jaw joint and hearing system.
"Endothermy is a defining feature of mammals,including us humans. Having a quasi-constant high body temperature regulatesall our actions and behaviors, from food intake to cognition, from locomotionto the places where we live," said paleontologist Ricardo Araújo of theUniversity of Lisbon's Institute of Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion, co-lead authorof the study published in the journal Nature.
The high metabolisms of mammal bodies maintaininternal temperature independent of their surroundings. Cold-blooded animalslike lizards adopt strategies like basking in the sun to warm up.
Mammalian endothermy arrived at an eventfulevolutionary moment, with dinosaurs and flying reptiles called pterosaurs -creatures that long would dominate ecosystems - first appearing at about thattime. Endothermy offered advantages.
"Run faster, run longer, be more active,be active through longer periods of the circadian cycle, be active throughlonger periods of the year, increase foraging area. The possibilities areendless. All this at a great cost, though. More energy requires more food, moreforaging, and so on. It is a fine balance between the energy you spend and theenergy you intake," Araújo said.
The mammalian lineage evolved fromcold-blooded creatures, some boasting exotic body plans like the sail-backedDimetrodon, mixing reptile-like traits like splayed legs and mammal-like traitslike the arrangement of certain jaw muscles.
Endothermy emerged relatively quickly, inperhaps less than a million years, rather than a longer, gradual process, saidpaleontologist and study co-lead author Romain David of the Natural HistoryMuseum in London.
An early example was a vaguely weasel-likespecies, Pseudotherium argentinus, in Argentina about 231 million years ago.The later true mammals were the ancestors of today's three mammalian groups:placentals, marsupials and monotremes.
"Given how central endothermy is to somany aspects of the body plan, physiology and lifestyle of modern mammals, whenit evolved in our ancient ancestors has been a really important unsolvedquestion in paleontology," said paleontologist and study co-author KenAngielczyk of the Field Museum in Chicago.
Determining when endothermy originated throughfossils has been tough. As Araújo noted: "We cannot stick thermometers inthe armpit of your pet Dimetrodon, right?"
The inner ear provided a solution. Theviscosity, or runniness, of inner ear fluid - and all fluid - changes withtemperature. This fluid in cold-blooded animals is cooler and thicker,necessitating wider canals. Warm-blooded animals have less viscous ear fluidand smaller semicircular canals.
The researchers compared semicircular canalsin 341 animals, 243 extant and 64 extinct. This showed endothermy arrivingmillions of years later than some prior estimates.
Mammals played secondary roles in ecosystemsdominated by dinosaurs before taking over after the mass extinction event 66million years ago. Among today's animals, mammals and birds are warm-blooded.
"It is maybe too far-fetched, butinteresting, to think that the onset of endothermy in our ancestors may haveultimately led to the construction of the Giza pyramids or the development ofthe smartphone," Araújo said. "If our ancestors would have not becomeindependent of environmental temperatures, these human achievements wouldprobably not be possible."