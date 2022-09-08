Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Khan for contempt of court: lawyer

A Pakistani court ruled on Thursday that it will indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt of court, his lawyer and local broadcasters said, which could lead to his disqualification from politics if convicted.

"Now what?," Khan told reporters as he left the courtroom when asked about his response to the decision. "Now, they (the judges) have to decide," he said.

Khan is accused of threatening a judge who ruled against one of his close aides facing treason charges.