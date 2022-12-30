Israel's Netanyahu must manage right-wing firebrands on return to power

Benjamin Netanyahu will need all his experience as Israel's longest-serving prime minister as he returns at head one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history, facing division at home and unconcealed alarm abroad.

Netanyahu, 73, who was sworn in as premier again on Thursday, has vowed to govern for all Israelis and build on the achievement of his previous term, the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that opened the way for a possible normalization of relations with other Arab countries.

But more attention has been focused on his alliance with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, two ultranationalist hardliners who have already shown how determined they are to impose their agenda during weeks of fraught coalition talks.

Ben-Gvir, filmed recently brandishing a pistol at Palestinians in East Jerusalem, will oversee police forces as security minister, while Smotrich's Religious Zionism party will have unprecedented control over the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.