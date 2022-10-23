Ding Xuexiang: from Xi staff chief to ruling elite

In 2013, after Xi became president, Ding moved to Beijing as Xi's personal secretary as well as deputy director of the 200-member party Central Committee's powerful General Office, which manages the administrative affairs of the top leadership.

He eventually succeeded the General Office's then-head, Li Zhanshu, who is currently China's top legislator and at 72 is expected to retire from the Standing Committee.

While little has been written about Ding's time in Shanghai, an article he authored in 2008 for a magazine published by the General Office made clear the importance he places in administrative work, which he described as crucial to a country's success or failure.

"Ding's experience suggests that he is a talented administrator with political savvy and an appreciation for technocratic expertise. It is possible that Ding has influenced Xi to promote more technocrats to leadership positions at the ministerial and vice-ministerial level," Thomas said.

Given the opacity of Chinese politics and Ding's roll as a background player, there is even less known about him than other members of the new Standing Committee.

"Ding is a political aide who operates behind the scenes, so there is not much public information about his personal impact, contributing to the wall of secrecy that surrounds Xi's top advisers," said Thomas.

In speeches this year Ding repeatedly urged party cadres to demonstrate loyalty and unity as well as rectify problems to ensure the smooth execution of the Party Congress.