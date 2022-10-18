UK Prime Minister Truss says 'sorry' for mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around'

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised for "mistakes" in her programme that caused investor confidence to evaporate and her poll ratings to plunge before nearly all of it was finally shredded on Monday, but said she would not step down.

"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made," Truss told the BBC.

"I wanted to act but to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast."

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after Truss sacked her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, jettisoned the remaining major planks of her tax-cutting agenda on Monday, including scaling back her vast energy support scheme.