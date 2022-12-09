    বাংলা

    Jamaat activists disguised as regular devotees are trying to stir unrest, say police

    Many in the Naya Paltan area claimed that police had attempted to block people trying to attend Jummah prayers

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM

    Jamaat activists disguised as regular worshippers are attempting to stir unrest, says Biplob Kumar Sarkar, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, after allegations that police blocked devotees during Friday’s Jummah prayers in the Naya Paltan area.

    Police are on alert and will stand firm in their security measures, said Biplob, who had come to inspect the precautions taken by law enforcers near the BNP headquarters on Friday.

    He claimed that police had not barred any devotees from their Jummah routine, but were trying to help them.

    A group of 40-50 men chanting religious slogans had tried to enter the cordoned-off area, the police officer said.

    “You all should understand who chants these kinds of slogans. It is the banned political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.

    They were trying to cause trouble and police dispersed them, he said.

    On Thursday night, police said they would allow the BNP party headquarters in Naya Paltan to reopen. However, there has been a heavy security presence in the area since Friday morning.

    Asked to explain the reason, Biplob said the police take different security measures at different times based on their understanding of the threat to public safety.

    “It changes from time to time,” he said. “We will reopen the road when we believe it is safe to do so. We take precautionary measures when there are risks of disruption to people's lives.”

    “Jamaat-e-Islami was here in the guise of ordinary Muslims. Jamaat is trying to pick a fight with police in various places, trying to create trouble. Police have taken proper security measures. No criminals, miscreants, saboteurs, or Jamaat activists will be given the slightest leeway.”

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP says Dhaka divisional rally to be held at Golapbagh
    BNP says Saturday rally to be held at Golapbagh
    A party delegation announced the venue for Saturday's event following a meeting with police officials
    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (left) and BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas (right)
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas officially arrested over Naya Paltan clashes
    The senior BNP leaders were detained from their homes early on Friday morning and interrogated for 10 hours by law enforcers
    France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media following a conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the energy crisis via video link, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sept 5, 2022.
    Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies
    An increasing number of critics and allies see the French president's thrust on Russia as his major foreign policy mistake
    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police
    They are being interrogated by the Detective Branch over the violent clash at Naya Paltan, according to the unit's chief

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher