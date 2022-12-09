Jamaat activists disguised as regular devotees are trying to stir unrest, say police

Jamaat activists disguised as regular worshippers are attempting to stir unrest, says Biplob Kumar Sarkar, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, after allegations that police blocked devotees during Friday’s Jummah prayers in the Naya Paltan area.

Police are on alert and will stand firm in their security measures, said Biplob, who had come to inspect the precautions taken by law enforcers near the BNP headquarters on Friday.

He claimed that police had not barred any devotees from their Jummah routine, but were trying to help them.

A group of 40-50 men chanting religious slogans had tried to enter the cordoned-off area, the police officer said.