Race to be next UK PM begins as momentum grows behind Boris Johnson

Johnson has not formally announced he will run but momentum was growing behind him, with business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and levelling-up minister Simon Clarke giving him their backing. Influential defence minister Ben Wallace said he was leaning towards supporting the former leader.

A Reuters tally of Conservative lawmakers who have made public declarations of support put Sunak on 59 backers, Johnson on 30 and Mordaunt on 16.

A return to the top would be an extraordinary comeback for Johnson, who remains popular with party members although a YouGov poll of 3,429 adults conducted on Friday found 52% of Britons would be unhappy to see him return as prime minister.

"He can turn it around again," Conservative lawmaker Paul Bristow told LBC radio. "Boris Johnson can win the next general election."

But some queried whether Johnson, who left office comparing himself to a Roman dictator twice brought into power to fight crises, could clinch 100 nominations. His three-year premiership was blighted by scandals and allegations of misconduct.

Will Walden, who previously worked for Johnson, said the former leader was returning from holiday and taking soundings.

The Financial Times said a Johnson comeback would be "farcical".

Sunak, the former Goldman Sachs analyst who became finance minister just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and was runner-up to Truss in the last leadership contest, is the bookmakers' favourite, followed by Johnson. Mordaunt is again placed third.

The winner will be announced on Monday or next Friday.

INSTABILITY

Truss, whose economic plans proved disastrous, will be Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.

The sight on Thursday of yet another unpopular premier making a resignation speech in Downing Street underscored how volatile British politics has become since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said leaving the European Union had brought instability to Britain.

"I hope that they will soon be stable because even if they are not a family member anymore they are a friend and a neighbour," he told reporters in Brussels.

Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign, led his party to victory at the last general election in 2019 prompting many Conservatives to argue that he alone has a mandate as leader. But members of the public were not all convinced.

"I think they're assuming that he will win the next election because he did so well in the last election. But a lot has changed since then. And I think he's shown to completely lack integrity," said former accountant Fiona Waldron, 60.

Opposition parties, some newspapers and even a few Conservative lawmakers have called for an election to be held.

The Conservatives "cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people," Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said.

"They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment."