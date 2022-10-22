Boris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback

The trade minister James Duddridge said on Friday Johnson had told him he was "up for it".

Johnson was booed by some passengers on the plane to Britain, according to a Sky News reporter on the flight which is expected to arrive in London on Saturday morning.

It would be an extraordinary political resurrection for the former journalist and Mayor of London, who left office shrouded in scandal but grumbling that his colleagues "changed the rules halfway through" a race - a swipe at the Conservative lawmakers who did not allow him to serve a full term.

Former defence minister Penny Mordaunt became the first candidate to officially declare an intention to run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, but Johnson and Rishi Sunak, once his finance minister, led potential contenders ahead of voting next week.

The prospect of the return of Johnson to government is a polarising issue for many in the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided after seeing off four prime ministers in six years.

For some Conservative lawmakers, Johnson is a vote winner, able to appeal across the country not only with his celebrity but also with his brand of energetic optimism.

For others Johnson is a toxic figure and the question is whether he can convince the dozens of lawmakers who abandoned him that he is now the person who can unite the party and turn around its flagging fortunes.