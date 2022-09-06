Hasina receives ceremonial reception at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan

“India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War,” Hasina said.

“I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim is to develop economically and also fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem.”

Modi welcomed his Bangladeshi counterpart with a handshake.

Hasina is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh prime minister had met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting after her arrival in Delhi on Monday.