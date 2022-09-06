    বাংলা

    Hasina receives ceremonial reception at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan

    “Whenever I come to India, it's a pleasure for me,” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 04:36 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 04:36 AM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally extended a warm welcome to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

    Hasina received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning, Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) reports.

    “India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War,” Hasina said.

    “I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim is to develop economically and also fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem.”

    Modi welcomed his Bangladeshi counterpart with a handshake.

    Hasina is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday.

    The Bangladesh prime minister had met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting after her arrival in Delhi on Monday.

    Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years. The premiers of the neighbouring countries have met 12 times since 2015. Modi last travelled to Bangladesh in 2021 to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.

    Both sides are expected to sign several agreements, including one on interim sharing of the Kushiyara river water following talks between Hasina and Modi.

    Dhaka and New Delhi finalised the text of the memorandum of understanding, or MoU, on interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river in August at the 38th ministerial-level meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission.

    In an interview published on Sunday, Hasina said India should show “more broadness” in sharing the water of the Teesta and other rivers, calling the country a “tested friend” of Bangladesh.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher