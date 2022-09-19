It’s ‘my struggle’ to establish democracy and ensure fair elections, Hasina tells BBC’s Kuenssberg



The United Nations has expressed concerns over reports of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, Kuenssberg noted.

Hasina said anyone can make an allegation, but people should see how true it is before making comments.

Asked what her government was doing about the allegations, the prime minister said people should check how many people disappear in the UK and other countries as well first before accusing her administration of being involved in enforced disappearances.

‘LOVE THE QUEEN’

Hasina reflected on her memories of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she has “great value” to Bangladesh, a Commonwealth country.

The prime minister praised the Commonwealth, saying no country can go alone and the platform has created opportunities for sharing views and ideas.

“We love the queen. She was so affectionate. Not only that, I am very lucky that she always remembered my name. I have come here to pay respect to her.”

Hasina recalled that her entire family had gone to her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s office in 1961 to see Queen Elizabeth II passing the street outside during her visit to Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

She said she had met the queen every time she visited the UK after becoming prime minister. The Bangladesh leader joined seven Commonwealth summits and the 2012 Olympic Games.

“She was not only a queen, but a very affectionate motherly personality. Whenever I met her, I felt that.”