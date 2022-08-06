Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-US ties, says Marcos

The volatile geopolitical situation and fallout from US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan underlines the importance of the US-Philippines relationship, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday.

Marcos, meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, said his visit was timely, but he believed Pelosi's trip "did not raise the intensity" of a situation that was already volatile.

Blinken is the highest-ranking US official to travel to the Philippines since the inauguration of Marcos, the son of the late strongman who Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii after a 1986 "people power" uprising.

He assured Marcos the United States would honour its commitments to their decades-old joint defence pact.