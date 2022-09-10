AL nominates former Chhatra League chief Ripon to contest in Gaibandha by-polls

The Awami League has endorsed Mahmudul Hasan Ripon, a former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, to run for the parliament’s Gaibandha-5 seat, which fell vacant after the death of the elected representative of the constituency, Md Fazle Rabbi Miah.

The ruling party’s parliamentary board and local government representative nomination board took the decision at a joint meeting chaired by party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Saturday.

Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi died from cancer in New York on Jul 23.

The by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency, comprising Fulchhari and Saghata, will be held on Oct 12. Electronic voting machines will be used in the polls instead of traditional ballot papers.