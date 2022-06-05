July 23 2022

    UK officials expect Johnson leadership challenge this week

    Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

    Published : 5 June 2022, 9:20 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 2:10 PM

    A growing number of Conservative lawmakershave said they have lost faith in Johnson's government over a"partygate" scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters toofficially call for a vote of confidence in their leader.

    At least 54 Conservative members ofparliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairmanof the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered. The letters areconfidential so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have beensubmitted.

    More than 25 lawmakers have gone publicwith their letters so far and the Times said party officials and rebellawmakers believed they were on the verge of the 54 threshold, with onebelieving the key number had already been passed.

    "Officers of the 1922 executive havealready pencilled in Wednesday as the day for the leadership vote," thenewspaper reported.

    Johnson has repeatedly apologised for hisconduct after an official report found both he and Downing Street officialsbroke stringent laws that his government made during the pandemic, holdingalcohol-fuelled gatherings at the height of lockdowns.

    He was jeered by the public when he arrivedat a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

    Johnson has said he will not resign becausethere are too many challenges facing the government and it would not beresponsible to walk away.

