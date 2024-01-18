Amid controversy, Jatiya Party nominates leader of the opposition

Amid questions about who will be the main opposition party in the 12th parliament, the Jatiya Party, which won 11 seats, has nominated its chairman, GM Quader, as the leader of the opposition.

In addition, the party's Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud has been nominated as the deputy leader of the opposition party and General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque as the opposition chief whip.

Haque told bdnews24.com that the decision was taken at a meeting of the Jatiya Party's parliamentarians in the office of the deputy leader of the opposition party at the parliament house on Thursday.

Jatiya Party MP Hafizuddin Ahmed was nominated as the opposition party whip in the meeting presided over by Quader.

It was decided to inform Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury about the nominations in writing.

According to the rules, the nomination letter from the parliamentary opposition will only be effective if the speaker approves it.

In the Jan 7 election, the candidates of the ruling Awami League won 223 seats and formed a government for a fourth consecutive term with an absolute majority.

Independent candidates won the second-highest number of seats. They were declared winners in 62 constituencies. Of the winners, 59 hold positions in the Awami League despite running without the party's backing.