Man dies after BNP-police clash in Munshiganj

A man identified by the BNP as local leader of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal has died from injuries he sustained during clashes with police in Munshiganj.

Shaon Hossain Bhuiyan, 26, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital’s police camp.

Shaon, a vegetable trader of Mirkadim in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila, was the organising secretary of Jubo Dal’s local ward No. 8 unit, said Md Jasimuddin, convenor of Mirkadim Municipality BNP. Shaon had his parents, wife and an 8-month-old boy at his home.