    বাংলা

    Man dies after BNP-police clash in Munshiganj

    The BNP identifies the victim as a local Jubo Dal leader

    Munshiganj CorrespondentSenior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Sept 2022, 07:55 PM
    Updated : 22 Sept 2022, 07:55 PM

    A man identified by the BNP as local leader of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal has died from injuries he sustained during clashes with police in Munshiganj.

    Shaon Hossain Bhuiyan, 26, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital’s police camp.

    Shaon, a vegetable trader of Mirkadim in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila, was the organising secretary of Jubo Dal’s local ward No. 8 unit, said Md Jasimuddin, convenor of Mirkadim Municipality BNP. Shaon had his parents, wife and an 8-month-old boy at his home.

    Jasimuddin claimed Shaon was hit by rubber bullets fired by police during the clashes on Wednesday.

    Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Deb refuted the claim, saying Shaon was injured in some other way. Shaon was among the prime suspects in one of the two cases filed over the clashes. Police have arrested 24 people over the clashes.

    The clashes erupted during the BNP’s demonstration in Muktarpur against price rises and deaths of its activists in recent clashes with police. More than 100 people, including police and three journalists, were injured in the clashes.

    RELATED STORIES
    6 injured as Chattogram College Chhatra League factions clash
    6 hurt as Chhatra League factions clash in Ctg
    A classroom was also vandalised during a skirmish between supporters of the college’s BCL president and backers of its general secretary
    Quader warns Awami League activists against attacking BNP demonstrators
    Quader warns AL activists against attacking BNP
    But the general secretary criticises the opposition party for “complaining to foreign diplomats” about the clashes
    Election Commission allocates Tk 87bn to buy, maintain EVMs
    EC allocates Tk 87bn to buy EVMs
    The election watchdog plans to use electronic voting machines for 150 seats in the next general election
    It’s ‘my struggle’ to establish democracy and ensure fair elections, Hasina tells BBC’s Kuenssberg
    It’s my struggle to establish free, fair polls: Hasina
    The prime minister speaks about Bangladesh’s politics, along with the country’s “love” for Queen Elizabeth in an interview with the BBC in London

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher