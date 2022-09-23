Man dies after BNP-police clash in Munshiganj

A man identified by the BNP as local leader of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal has died from injuries he sustained during clashes with police in Munshiganj.
Shaon Hossain Bhuiyan, 26, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital’s police camp.
Shaon, a vegetable trader of Mirkadim in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila, was the organising secretary of Jubo Dal’s local ward No. 8 unit, said Md Jasimuddin, convenor of Mirkadim Municipality BNP. Shaon had his parents, wife and an 8-month-old boy at his home.
Jasimuddin claimed Shaon was hit by rubber bullets fired by police during the clashes on Wednesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Deb refuted the claim, saying Shaon was injured in some other way. Shaon was among the prime suspects in one of the two cases filed over the clashes. Police have arrested 24 people over the clashes.
The clashes erupted during the BNP’s demonstration in Muktarpur against price rises and deaths of its activists in recent clashes with police. More than 100 people, including police and three journalists, were injured in the clashes.