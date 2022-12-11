    বাংলা

    Serbia to ask NATO to deploy Serb military, police in Kosovo

    However, the country says it believes there is no chance of the request being approved

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 07:48 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 07:48 AM

    Serbia will ask NATO peacekeepers to let it deploy Serbian military and police in Kosovo, although it believes there is no chance of the request being approved, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

    Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade that he would make the request in a letter to the commander of the NATO force KFOR.

    Vucic's remarks came after a spate of incidents between Kosovo authorities and local Serbs who constitute a majority in northern areas of Albanian-majority Kosovo.

    "We will request from the KFOR commander to ensure the deployment of army and police personnel of the Republic of Serbia to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade. He said he had "no illusions" that the request would be accepted.

    The government in Belgrade would formally adopt the document on Monday or Tuesday, he said.

    It would be the first time Belgrade requested to deploy troops in Kosovo, under provisions of a UN Security Council resolution which ended a 1998-1999 war, in which NATO interceded against Serbia to protect Albanian-majority Kosovo.

    The resolution says Serbia can deploy up to 1,000 military, police and customs officials to Orthodox Christian religious sites, areas with Serb majorities and border crossings, if such a deployment is approved by KFOR's commander.

    At the time it was agreed, Kosovo was internationally recognised as part of Serbia. With the West's backing, Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a declaration not recognised by Serbia.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul, 6 others make 'special' bail plea
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas make 'special' bail plea
    A special petition was filed as they are seeking bail less than seven days after their initial pleas were rejected
    Police reopen Naya Paltan road to BNP offices after two days of blockade
    Police reopen Naya Paltan road to BNP offices
    Law enforcers blocked the road on Wednesday after attacking BNP activists and raiding the party’s headquarters
    BNP’s Dhaka rally ends, easing worries of political violence
    Tension eases as BNP rally ends without major incident
    The opposition party unveils 10 demands with the next election a year away as activists converge on Golapbagh field for the rally
    Bangladesh ruling party supporters beat 5 opposition activists. Then they turn them in to police
    BCL assaults 5 BNP activists, takes them to police
    Activists from the Awami League’s student wing detained 10-12 people before scrutinising their phones for evidence of supporting the BNP

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher