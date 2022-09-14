BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem dies aged 83

He became a member of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed’s cabinet after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



During the Jatiya Party’s rule, he became a deputy prime minister and the secretary general of the party.



He joined the BNP after HM Ershad expelled him from the Jatiya Party in 1992.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has sent condolences over the death of Moazzem.