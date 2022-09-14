BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem dies aged 83

Jatiya Party chief GM Quader dismissed Ranga, the opposition chief whip, from all posts in the party
BNP Vice-Chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain has died at his home in Dhaka’s Gulshan at the age of 83.
He passed away from heart disease at 9:30pm on Wednesday, said the party’s Organising Secretary Abdus Salam Azad.
Born in Munshiganj’s Dogachhi on Jan 10, 1939, Moazzem was the chief of the Awami League government in the first parliament of Bangladesh.
He became a member of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed’s cabinet after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
During the Jatiya Party’s rule, he became a deputy prime minister and the secretary general of the party.
He joined the BNP after HM Ershad expelled him from the Jatiya Party in 1992.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has sent condolences over the death of Moazzem.