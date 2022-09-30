Shashi Tharoor, a Gandhi loyalist and ex-UN diplomat, in race to lead India's opposition Congress party

An ex-United Nations diplomat and a veteran politician emerged on Friday as contenders to lead India's main opposition Congress party as it prepares to elect a new president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Shashi Tharoor, a three-term federal lawmaker who previously served as a UN Under-Secretary General, said he had submitted nomination papers to lead the 137-year-old party.

The Congress, which helped lead India's struggle for independence from Britain that was achieved in 1947 and dominated Indian politics for decades afterwards, has mostly been led by a member of the Gandhi family.

Sonia Gandhi is currently the party's interim president after her son, Rahul, resigned from the position in July 2019.