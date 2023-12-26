Quader urges vigilance to ensure free and fair election

Obaidul Quader has emphasised the need for vigilance against any activity that could tarnish the image of the Awami League during the national polls as he called on ruling party representatives to maintain a positive polling environment.
Quader highlighted the importance of a free and fair election in a democracy during a training programme for polling agents in Dhaka on Tuesday.
"We are determined to conduct a successful election this time. [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina genuinely wants a fair and free election, and we must fulfil that wish. Polling agents must work conscientiously to achieve this goal."
He warned against any disruption of the election environment, stating that action would be taken against those who violate the rules.
Reflecting on the 2014 parliamentary elections, which were boycotted by the BNP and many other parties, Quader acknowledged the criticism faced by the Awami League for winning unopposed in numerous seats. He stressed the need to avoid a similar scenario this time.
Quader also addressed concerns about potential disruptions from within the Awami League, warning party members, MPs, and ministers against speaking irresponsibly. "The purpose of the election is to maintain order. We cannot allow disruptions. A healthy environment must be preserved."
As the Jan 7 polls draw near, Quader expressed regret that the BNP and like-minded parties have chosen not to participate in the electoral process. He believes the election would have been more competitive if all parties, including the BNP, had taken part.
Commenting on the ongoing electoral activities, Quader said a festive atmosphere is prevailing across the country despite the absence of the BNP.
Quader accused the BNP of attempting to create controversy around the election through acts of violence and criticised the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman for engaging in "destructive politics" and "conspiring against the country's democracy".
Addressing the BNP's call to reimplement a caretaker government system during elections, Quader pointed out that the Awami League did not abolish it. Rather, it was annulled by the judiciary in 1996, he said, adding that he sees no need to revive the system.