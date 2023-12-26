Quader urges vigilance to ensure free and fair election

Obaidul Quader has emphasised the need for vigilance against any activity that could tarnish the image of the Awami League during the national polls as he called on ruling party representatives to maintain a positive polling environment.

Quader highlighted the importance of a free and fair election in a democracy during a training programme for polling agents in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"We are determined to conduct a successful election this time. [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina genuinely wants a fair and free election, and we must fulfil that wish. Polling agents must work conscientiously to achieve this goal."

He warned against any disruption of the election environment, stating that action would be taken against those who violate the rules.