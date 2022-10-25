Sunak faces daunting task as he becomes UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak will face one of the greatest challenges of any new leader when he becomes British prime minister on Tuesday, needing to tackle a mounting economic crisis, a warring political party and a deeply divided country.

The 42-year-old former finance minister becomes Britain's third prime minister in less than two months, after infighting and feuding at Westminster that has horrified investors and alarmed international allies.

The former hedge fund boss - and one of the richest politicians in parliament - will now need to find deep spending cuts to plug a 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in the public finances at a time when his party's standing in the country has plummeted.