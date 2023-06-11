Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested over SNP funding probe

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

"Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11th June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned," a spokesperson for Sturgeon said.

"Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so."

Earlier, Police Scotland said on Twitter a 52-year-old woman had been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," Police Scotland said. "As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."