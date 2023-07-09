Netanyahu bristles at protests as Israel's judicial reform edges ahead

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled impatience on Sunday with resurgent demonstrations against his plan to overhaul the justice system, summoning his attorney-general for a cabinet grilling about police counter-measures.

On Monday, Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition is due to bring for its first ratification reading a bill that would limit "reasonableness" as a standard of judicial review - and which critics argue would open the door for abuses of power.

Critics say such reforms curb court independence. Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - says the aim is to restore balance among branches of government.

Compromise talks between the government and opposition stalled last month. Street protests that had subsided are flaring anew.

Protesters plan to converge on Israel's main airport as parliament debates the "reasonableness" bill. A major mall chain announced a one-day shutdown if Monday's vote passes.