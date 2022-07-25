Mortal remains of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi arrive in Dhaka

The body of Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, who died in hospital care in the United States at the age of 76, has arrived in Dhaka.

An Emirates flight carrying his coffin arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am on Monday, said Swapan Biswas, public relations officer for the deputy speaker.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, former Minister of Shipping Shajahan Khan, family members of Fazle Rabbi, and Parliament Secretariat officials were present at the airport to receive his body.

After the completion of formalities at the airport, a freezer van carrying the deputy speaker's coffin left for the National Eidgah field adjacent to the Supreme Court around 9 am.

Rabbi's funeral prayers were scheduled for 10:30 am at the Eidgah field. His coffin will be kept there for some time to allow people to pay their respects.