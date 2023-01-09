Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court in Brasilia

Many of the protestors dispute the result of the Oct 30 election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country's electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate.

Lula was in Sao Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state.

Lula's Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators.