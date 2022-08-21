Hasina pays tribute to victims of Aug 21 grenade attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to the victims of the grisly grenade attack that took place on Aug 21, 2004.
Hasina arrived at Bangabandhu Avenue around 10:30 am to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the devastating attack on Sunday.
She paid her respects by placing a wreath on an altar erected at the central office of the Bangladesh Awami League.
Later, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader joined Hasina in paying tribute to the party leaders and activists who lost their lives in the attack.
The prime minister could not attend the programmes commemorating the grenade attack in person for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Afterwards, the premier spent a few moments with some of the people who were injured in the attack. She then took part in a discussion to mark the anniversary of the incident.
On Aug 21, 2004, leaders of the Awami League gathered outside their central office at Bangabandhu Avenue for a rally against terrorism.
A makeshift stage was raised on a truck, but the anticipation surrounding the event soon gave way to horror as a series of explosions rocked the area.
As many as 24 people lost their lives in the grenade attack, aimed at eliminating Hasina, who was the opposition leader at the time. But the Awami League chief escaped with her life as party loyalists formed a human shield to protect her from the carnage.
The heinous attack, one of the darkest chapters for democracy in Bangladesh, sent shockwaves around the world. Various programmes are being held across the country to observe the 18th anniversary of the incident.