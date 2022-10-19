I'm a fighter not a quitter, says embattled UK PM Truss

Truss is trying to shore up support from within the party after she was forced to scrap a vast tax-cutting plan, leading some Conservative lawmakers to call for her to be replaced as leader just weeks after she took office.

She has admitted her radical economic plans went "too far and too fast" after investors dumped the pound and government bonds.

However, with mortgage rates soaring and official figures showing inflation back to a 40-year high, Truss - elected by Conservative members on a promise of tax cuts and maintaining public spending - faces a struggle to convince the public and her party she could address the cost of living crisis.