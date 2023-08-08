BNP loyalists want party to target Dhaka for anti-government protests before election

The election-time caretaker government system was dropped from the constitution in 2011, leading the BNP to stage protests for its revival.

The party tried to foil the 2014 election by boycotting it and most other elections under the Hasina government, but the tactic has not been successful to meet the opposition party’s demand.

The BNP contested the 11th general election in 2018 but refused to accept the results, alleging vote rigging.

Only seven of the BNP contestants won their seats but last year all of them resigned from parliament as part of their anti-government movement.

As the 12th general election nears, the BNP has become vocal again to establish a non-partisan caretaker government.

But the BNP activists are unwilling to see a repetition of their failure in 2014 after launching a “final push” to oust the government.

Many of them believe their protests were stronger in other districts, but not in Dhaka.

And that was a boon for the Awami League, they think.

“We won’t be able to topple the government with mere rallies and human chains. We need such events that won’t allow them [Awami League members] to look away,” said Jahangir Alam, a Jubo Dal activist who came to join the Dhaka rally from Noakhali’s Begumganj.

“The Dhaka streets should be full of people – we need that kind of event.”

BNP activist Sohrab Uddin from Gaibandha agreed.

“The protests should be tough and continuous,” he said.

“The BNP supporters from across the country are looking forward to seeing protest events in Dhaka. If you check the facts about the rally held on the 28th of July, you’ll see half of the participants came from outside Dhaka. All they want is a huge protest.”