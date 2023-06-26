Chattogram-10 bypoll: Old and new aspirants seek Awami League candidacy

Many familiar politicians in Chattogram are keen to acquire the Awami League candidacy to fill the parliament seat left vacant by the death of Md Afsarul Ameen. They were accompanied by a host of young new faces applying for the post in the Chattogram-10 bypoll.

The ruling party began distributing nomination forms for the constituency on Saturday and will continue to do so until Monday.

Chattogram City Awami League vice-president Ameen, a former minister and three-time MP, lost his fight with cancer on Jun 2.

The Election Commission set Jul 30 as the date for the bypoll. With the general election looming in December or January, the new MP will only be able to represent the people for about five months.

Still, the city's Awami League general secretary, advisors, members and former Jubo League leaders are among over a dozen people vying for the post. Ameen’s wife Kamrunnesa and elder son Faysal Ameen are also interested in running for MP.

Ameen’s younger son Mahid Bin Ameen, who arrived at the Awami League office to pick up nomination papers for his mother and brother, said: “If the party chief approves one of us from the family to complete my father’s unfinished work, we will do our best to live up to it. We were with him in all his tasks over the past three years.”

Saifuddin Khaled Bahar, a member of the Awami League executive committee in Chattogram and the son of late party leader MA Aziz, was also keen to run for the position.