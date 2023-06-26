Chattogram-10 bypoll: Old and new aspirants seek Awami League candidacy

Many familiar politicians in Chattogram are keen to acquire the Awami League candidacy to fill the parliament seat left vacant by the death of Md Afsarul Ameen. They were accompanied by a host of young new faces applying for the post in the Chattogram-10 bypoll.
The ruling party began distributing nomination forms for the constituency on Saturday and will continue to do so until Monday.
Chattogram City Awami League vice-president Ameen, a former minister and three-time MP, lost his fight with cancer on Jun 2.
The Election Commission set Jul 30 as the date for the bypoll. With the general election looming in December or January, the new MP will only be able to represent the people for about five months.
Still, the city's Awami League general secretary, advisors, members and former Jubo League leaders are among over a dozen people vying for the post. Ameen’s wife Kamrunnesa and elder son Faysal Ameen are also interested in running for MP.
Ameen’s younger son Mahid Bin Ameen, who arrived at the Awami League office to pick up nomination papers for his mother and brother, said: “If the party chief approves one of us from the family to complete my father’s unfinished work, we will do our best to live up to it. We were with him in all his tasks over the past three years.”
Saifuddin Khaled Bahar, a member of the Awami League executive committee in Chattogram and the son of late party leader MA Aziz, was also keen to run for the position.
“I’ve been an active member of the party for the last 27 years. I’ve been involved in all party programmes and activities instructed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all leaders and the people know about it,” he said.
“Everyone in Chattogram knows me as the son of my father MA Aziz. I’ve done everything I can politically. Whatever Hasina decides now is final. I’ve picked up a nomination form.”
Md Mohiuddin Bachchu, outgoing convenor of the Chattogram Jubo League, also expressed interest in contesting the Chattogram-10 by-poll, as he did in 2018.
“I’ve built my relationship with the locals through my political activities over the last 40 years. They have faith in me and it’s a mutual understanding,” he said.
Farid Mahmud, an outgoing joint convenor of the Jubo League, also sought candidacy from the ruling party to contest for a parliamentary seat for the final months of the government’s current term.
Delwar Hossain Khoka, another former Jubo League joint convenor seeking the candidacy, said: “I began my journey in politics with the Chhatra League in 1982. Then I played my role at the ward level, Jubo League and central Jubo League. I hope my sacrifices and experience over the last 40 years will be assessed.”
Khorshed Alam Sujon, a permanent resident of the Chattogram-10 constituency, former Chattogram City Corporation administrator and vice-president of Chattogram Awami League the committee, also sought candidacy for the upcoming bypoll.
“I will contest in the MP election and try to serve the people,” said Khorshed, who is currently in Makkah for the Hajj pilgrimage.
Another top Awami League leader, former Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, who is the general secretary of the party’s Chattogram unit, said he was not interested in running for Chattogram-10 MP. He also skipped the recent Chattogram-8 bypoll.
The names of metropolitan Awami League Advisor AKM Belayet Hossain and Safar Ali, and vice-president Altaf Hossain Bachchu also came up among those seeking candidacy.
Apart from that, Helal Uddin Chowdhury Tufan, son of the late Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury, Syed Mahmudul Haque, former Chattogram city Jubo League convenor, and retired Major Emdadul Haque were also seeking candidacy, according to different forums.
According to the Election Commission, nomination papers can be submitted until Jul 4. The nominations will be scrutinised on Jul 6 and can be withdrawn until Jul 12. Symbols will be designated the following day. Nomination papers can also be submitted online.