Power cut at ministers’ homes - why not? Obaidul Quader wonders

If the general public can tolerate recurring power outages due to an energy crisis, why the same rule about saving electricity should not apply to the ministers’ homes, Obaidul Quader wonders.

Quader, general secretary of the ruling Awami League, is also the road transport and bridges minister.

"I say load-shedding should also be applicable to ministers’ homes," he said at a National Mourning Day discussion at the Secretariat on Tuesday. “If the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) approves, I will personally support it.”

The residences of ministers usually have domestic power backup generators.