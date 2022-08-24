Power cut at ministers’ homes - why not? Obaidul Quader wonders

If the general public can tolerate recurring power outages due to an energy crisis, why the same rule about saving electricity should not apply to the ministers’ homes, Obaidul Quader wonders.
Quader, general secretary of the ruling Awami League, is also the road transport and bridges minister.
"I say load-shedding should also be applicable to ministers’ homes," he said at a National Mourning Day discussion at the Secretariat on Tuesday. “If the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) approves, I will personally support it.”
The residences of ministers usually have domestic power backup generators.
“We should do what is reasonable,” said Quader, urging all to be “a little realistic, and practice frugality”.
“It is not right to use excess electricity, extra fuel. Those who are using extra cars, give them back, those who are using extra fuel, don’t do it anymore."
Quader also urged the ruling party politicians to speak more responsibly. He had earlier warned them against making irresponsible comments after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen caused a stir by saying Bangladeshis are “living in heaven” compared to those in other countries.
“Words rule, words lead, and words destroy. Irresponsible words lead to destruction,” Quader said, as Momen has made another gaffe with his remarks on India’s influence in Bangladesh’s politics. Momen and his ministry have refuted claims that he had sought India’s support to keep the Awami League in power.
“I request everyone to talk responsibly. Don't make careless statements. A reckless word can cause a lot of damage to the country, and ruin friendships. We will all be careful about it,” Quader said.