Comeback king: Boris Johnson considering a run for UK prime minister

QUIET LIFE?

When Johnson left Downing Street, his aides said he was going to embrace a quieter life, no longer being "public property" and able to make more money by going on the speaker circuit. One said he was considering setting up a foundation to help Ukraine, of which he was a vocal supporter against Russia.

After his successor as prime minister, Liz Truss, quit on Thursday after just six weeks in power, the Ukrainian government Twitter account even published, and then deleted, a meme saying "Better call Boris".

On Friday, a former aide said Johnson was returning from a Caribbean holiday to assess whether he could win the 100 votes from lawmakers needed to make it into the leadership contest.

On current indications, he is trailing his former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who some Conservatives blame for triggering the rebellion which brought Johnson down.

"He could easily get 100 but I think he'll fall short, just," said one Conservative lawmaker, who is taking the weekend to decide whether to back Sunak or Penny Mordaunt, the third-placed former defence minister who is seen as a fresh face.

Another Conservative lawmaker expressed hope Johnson would run, arguing that at a time when the party's fortunes have never been worse, he is the politician to turn things around.

There is one factor Johnson cannot escape - he is under investigation by parliament's Privileges Committee to establish whether he lied to the House of Commons over the lockdown-breaking parties. If ministers are found to have knowingly misled parliament, they are expected to resign.

And he may be the wrong person to unite a party which is deeply divided after seeing off four prime ministers in six years, said one Conservative lawmaker.

Johnson's former aide, Will Walden, said his one-time boss would only run if he was assured a victory.

"Boris hates losing and I suspect that he won't do it if he can't make it to the threshold of 100 MPs needed," Walden told the BBC. "The country needs a grown-up, serious leader.

"Boris had his chance, let's move on."