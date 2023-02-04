Why are Peruvian politics such a mess? Inside the halls of its Congress

As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armoured vehicles and a maze of gates.

Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the Dec 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo part-way through his term, an event that sparked weeks of protests that have seen 48 people killed.

Despite the violence, and despite polls that show the majority of Peruvians want the election brought forward, Congress appears to be in deadlock. At least three election bills have been rejected and others knocked back before being debated in the past week, with parties on the left and right apparently unable or unwilling to compromise.

"They fight like they're in a street market," said Juliana Gamonal, 56, a food delivery person in Lima. "We don't have good leaders right now, everything is for their benefit, not for the people."

Reuters spent the last week inside the 130-seat Congress in capital Lima, talking to lawmakers to ask why Peruvian politics seems to be in such a mess. Tensions between lawmakers were high, often boiling over into shouting matches.