    Bangladesh parliament to get new deputy speaker Sunday

    Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah died of cancer in a US hospital last month

    Published : 27 August 2022, 01:33 PM
    Parliament will formally mourn the late deputy speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and elect his successor at the beginning of its 29th session on Sunday.

    The session, called by President Md Abdul Hamid, is expected to be brief as it is being held due to constitutional obligations, according to Parliament Secretariat officials.

    The Business Advisory Committee will finalise the duration and other activities of the session in a meeting at 4 pm on Sunday.

    A condolence motion for Fazle Rabbi will be placed in parliament.

    Generally, the chief whip, with the support of a whip or a senior MP, proposes a name for a new deputy speaker. The speaker then puts the proposal to a vote.

    Hamid will administer the oath of office to the new deputy speaker at 7 pm at his chamber in parliament, according to the Bangabhaban.

    According to the rules, parliament must elect a new deputy speaker within seven days after the position is vacated during a session. If parliament is not in session, the new deputy speaker is elected at the beginning of the next session.

    Fazle Rabbi, who was re-elected deputy speaker in 2019, died after a long battle with cancer at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on Jul 22. His death left the Gaibandha-5 seat empty. The Election Commission will hold a by-election to the constituency on Oct 12.

