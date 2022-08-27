Bangladesh parliament to get new deputy speaker Sunday

The Business Advisory Committee will finalise the duration and other activities of the session in a meeting at 4 pm on Sunday.

A condolence motion for Fazle Rabbi will be placed in parliament.

Generally, the chief whip, with the support of a whip or a senior MP, proposes a name for a new deputy speaker. The speaker then puts the proposal to a vote.

Hamid will administer the oath of office to the new deputy speaker at 7 pm at his chamber in parliament, according to the Bangabhaban.