    বাংলা

    UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation

    The comment comes in response to the Bank of England's move to hike rates by half a percentage point to 1.75%

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 01:50 PM

    Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister, said the country's next government must deal with inflation rather than risk exacerbating it.

    "The Bank has acted today and it is imperative that any future government grips inflation, not exacerbates it," Sunak said in a statement responding to the Bank of England's move to hike rates by half a percentage point to 1.75%.

    The Bank's decision was its biggest hike in 27 years, and it came despite a warning that a long recession was on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%.

    "As Prime Minister I would prioritise gripping inflation, growing the economy and then cutting taxes," Sunak said.

    "Increasing borrowing will put upward pressure on interest rates, which will mean increased payments on people's mortgages. It will also make high inflation and high prices last for longer, making everyone poorer."

    His comments refer to the central dividing line in the leadership contest, in which his rival Liz Truss has promised to cut taxes immediately. Sunak has warned that would stoke inflation and said he would delay tax cuts until further down the line.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh calls for dialogue to resolve tensions over Taiwan
    Bangladesh calls for dialogue to resolve Taiwan tensions
    Taiwan has become a flashpoint in US-China relations following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to island, despite Beijing's objections
    BNP announces dawn-to-dusk hartal in Bhola, then calls it off in the afternoon
    Bhola BNP calls off dawn-to-dusk hartal in the afternoon
    The Bhola district wing of the BNP said they withdrew the hartal ‘in consideration of the suffering of common people’
    Trailing UK leadership candidate Sunak says contest is in 'early days'
    Trailing UK leadership candidate Sunak says contest is in 'early days'
    Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger Johnson's downfall, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are the two remaining candidates in the contest
    UK's Truss urges China to de-escalate tension with US
    Truss urges China to de-escalate tension with US
    I do not support China’s inflammatory language on this issue, he says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher