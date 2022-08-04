UK leadership candidate Sunak: Next government must grip inflation

"The Bank has acted today and it is imperative that any future government grips inflation, not exacerbates it," Sunak said in a statement responding to the Bank of England's move to hike rates by half a percentage point to 1.75%.

The Bank's decision was its biggest hike in 27 years, and it came despite a warning that a long recession was on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%.

"As Prime Minister I would prioritise gripping inflation, growing the economy and then cutting taxes," Sunak said.