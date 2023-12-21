Anti-war candidate Duntsova applies to run in election against Russia's Putin

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova put her name forward on Wednesday to stand in a Russian presidential election in March that Vladimir Putin is expected to win by a landslide.

Duntsova, 40, called in an interview with Reuters last month for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners including opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

She submitted documents to officials at the Central Electoral Commission to formally enter the election in which Putin's victory is widely seen as a foregone conclusion by supporters and opponents alike.

She now faces a major hurdle to obtain 300,000 signatures in support of her candidacy, from all across Russia, by Jan 31.