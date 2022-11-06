Biden, Trump headline dueling rallies as US midterms near

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump headline rallies in New York and Florida, respectively, on Sunday to fire up voters two days before a tight midterm election in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress.

Nonpartisan forecasts and polls show Republicans are heavy favourites to win control of the House of Representatives, with the Senate a toss-up. Control of even one chamber would allow Republicans to stymie Democrat Biden's legislative agenda and launch potentially damaging investigations.

In recent weeks momentum has shifted toward the Republicans, Democratic strategists acknowledge, as voters' concerns about inflation and crime have outweighed those about abortion after the Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion in June. Democrats' early lead in several Senate races, including in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, have shrunk or evaporated.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel voiced confidence on Sunday that her party will win both houses of Congress as she hammered home the inflation message.