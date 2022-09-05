Britain's new PM, Truss won support with her tough image

JOURNEY

Truss's ascent to the top of the Conservative Party has been anything but straightforward.

Born to parents she describes as left-wing, her mother, a nurse and a teacher, and her father, a maths lecturer, took her on demonstrations against then Conservative prime minister Thatcher, now her political idol.

She criticised the monarchy when a member of the centrist Liberal Democrats at the University of Oxford, and described her conversion to conservatism as a "rebellion" spurred by a belief that people "should succeed on merit".

A management consultant, she entered parliament in 2010.

Her early ministerial career was all but defined by a bizarre 2014 speech at the Conservative Party conference.

Stating that Britain imported two-thirds of its cheese, she then declared angrily: "That. Is. A. Disgrace." A dramatic pause was met with a ripple of applause and the clip has become a much-used GIF and meme in Westminster and beyond.

Since entering the foreign office in September last year, Truss has been prolific in posting pictures of her endeavours - from standing in Moscow's Red Square in a fur hat to standing atop the tank in Estonia.

She has modelled herself as a strident critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but some fear her robust stance on Russia's war could ratchet up tensions to perilous levels.

At an encounter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just before Moscow invaded Ukraine, Truss was left embarrassed when he got her to deny Russian sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh, two regions in the south of Russia, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

A British source said Truss had misheard during the meeting, calling it "classic Russian propaganda".

Truss has also warned China to learn lessons from the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said Beijing would face consequences if it did not "play by the rules".

Even her supporters fear she could be too quick with opinions to be an effective diplomat, especially with her comment on Macron.

But much of her performance so far was crafted for a particular electorate, the Conservative Party, and some supporters say while she will be tough, she will also be measured when she takes the reins of power on Tuesday.